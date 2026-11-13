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Kyren Williams, Blake Corum have redefined Rams' offense: 'This is who we really are'
7 days ago
LOS ANGELES -- With Los Angeles Rams pass catchers dropping by the day, the survival plan has never been clearer: run the bleeping ball. For all the injuries that have hit the Rams offense -- from Puka Nacua to Davante Adams to Terrance Ferguson to Jordan Whittington -- their healthiest component is at a position that often takes the most wear and tear: running back.