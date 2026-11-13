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Local news roundup
By Mindy Todd,8 days ago
Today on The Point, it's the news roundup where we revisit stories making regional headlines this week. Among the stories we will be talking about: Housing Assistance is offering their first-ever middle-income condos; WHOI’s RV Neil Armstrong on its first fresh water voyage in Lake Superior; and from cornhole to kitchen aids, local libraries loan out more than just books through their “library of things.”