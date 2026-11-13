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Cleveland Police Search for Christopher McDuffie, Missing Since June
By Sienna Brooks,9 days ago
E 161st St. & Trafalgar Ave. — Approximate Area Where Garcia Left Home. A Cleveland teenager has been missing for nearly five months, and police are still asking the public for help finding him. Christopher McDuffie, 16, has been missing since June 23, according to police, and investigators are renewing their appeal for information as the case stretches into November.
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