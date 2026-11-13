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El Jefe Mexican Street Food Spices Up Warminster With Birria and Build-Your-Own Burritos
By David Rosen,9 days ago
A new Mexican street food spot has set up shop in Warminster, bringing birria, empanadas and build-your-own burrito bowls to York Road. El Jefe Mexican Street Food opened in late October next to Bullard's American Cafe at 543 York Road, filling the space with the kind of menu that leans hard into customization and comfort food.
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