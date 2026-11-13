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Clermont's Taste of South Lake Sells Out With 1,200 Guests, Crowns Local Favorites
By Ashley Johnson,9 days ago
Clermont’s Waterfront Park drew a large crowd on Thursday, November 5, as the 15th Annual Taste of South Lake & Business Expo sold out with roughly 1,200 guests sampling food, connecting with local businesses and enjoying live entertainment. The South Lake Chamber of Commerce event has become one of the area’s signature community gatherings, pairing local restaurants with exhibitors from across the business world.
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