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Mauricio Pochettino set for USMNT send-offs before Manchester United gig
By Charles Boehm,9 days ago
It’s been in the works all week, then Mauricio Pochettino and U.S. Soccer made it official on Friday morning. The US men’s national team’s upcoming Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal series vs. Haiti will be the Argentine’s swan song as head coach, before he and his core staff depart to take the helm at beleaguered English Premier League giants Manchester United.