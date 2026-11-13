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Crime, Judgment, and America, on PBS
By Jonathan Clarke,9 days ago
In the early 1990s, I worked as a law student intern in the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office. This meant visiting pretrial detainees in the Hall of Justice at 850 Bryant Street, a forbidding, seven-story concrete block that was an apt physical manifestation of what prison-reform advocates like to call “the carceral state.” One of our clients was a Salvadoran teenage gang member who had slashed his stepfather’s throat with a box cutter. He was, in a limited sense, quite likable. Among the many ironies of criminal defense work is that the most serious offenders are often the most relatable.