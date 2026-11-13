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IOM urges wider Ebola surveillance as Uganda and DR Congo expand border cooperation
By Salma Ben Mariem,9 days ago
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) warned Tuesday that a $59.8 million funding shortfall threatens efforts to expand Ebola surveillance beyond official checkpoints. The agency said 95 percent of the 71 cases identified through IOM-supported screening along transit routes in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) were detected on informal routes.
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