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Lynwood Community Wants Answers After Photo Shows LASD Deputy and ICE Agent Shaking Hands
By Aisha Wallace-Palomares,9 days ago
Around 8:00 a.m. yesterday morning, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were reportedly present near the intersection of Birch Street and Imperial Highway in Lynwood, according to images posted on Instagram by @sc_communityalerts. The incident occurred near St. Francis Medical Center. One image shows an unmasked ICE agent shaking hands...
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