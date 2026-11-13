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NBA Cup group stage preview: Grizzlies at Pelicans (11/13/2026)
By Jim Eichenhofer,9 days ago
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES (7-4, 0-1 WEST GROUP B) AT NEW ORLEANS PELICANS (4-8, 0-1 WEST GROUP B) Since the NBA Cup launched in 2023, no team has advanced from the group stage with more than one loss. That makes Friday’s Southwest Division matchup between Memphis and New Orleans essentially a must-win game for both teams (it’s mathematically possible to win a group or be a wild card with a 2-2 record after pool play, but very unlikely – particularly the latter path).