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First Remote-Controlled Device for Male Incontinence in U.S. Implanted at Duke
By Michael Barbella,9 days ago
Millions of men face daily challenges with stress urinary incontinence that diminishes their quality of life, including those who survive prostate and other pelvic cancers. A surgical team at Duke Health has performed the first U.S. implantation of a new remote-controlled artificial urinary sphincter that aims to give men who struggle with incontinence after treatment for pelvic cancers a more personalized and discreet way to manage bladder control.