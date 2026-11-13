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VisionQuest’s identity crisis is also the MCU’s
By Saloni Gajjar,9 days ago
In VisionQuest, the synthezoid Vision (Paul Bettany) strives to answer the existential question: “Who am I?” Having survived as different versions of himself—as he frequently reminds us over eight hour-long episodes—Vision knows his reality is a little too convoluted after all this time. Is he Tony Stark’s original creation who, after acquiring a physical body, moved to Edinburgh with the love of his life before being killed in Avengers: Infinity War? Is he the same fella WandaVision‘s grieving Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) conjured up with her supernatural powers, refashioning him as father to their sons Tommy (Ruaridh Mollica) and Billy (Joe Locke)? Or is he the reassembled, emotionless White Vision? It’s hard to keep track—a feeling any superhero fan with a Disney+ subscription can relate to. Vision’s dragged-out identity crisis in Terry Matalas’ series is emblematic of the one the Marvel Cinematic Universe faces as a whole.