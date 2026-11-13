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Deportee sues U.S. government for assault during Operation Metro Surge arrest
By Estelle Timar-Wilcox,9 days ago
A man is suing the federal government after immigration enforcement agents allegedly seriously injured him during an arrest in January in St. Paul. The lawsuit alleges that agents used excessive force in the arrest of Orbin Henriquez Serrano, a 28-year-old man from Honduras. The incident left him in need of knee surgery. It also alleges agents engaged in racial profiling in stopping him in the first place, and arrested him without a warrant.