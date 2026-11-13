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Fact Check Team: Is AI replacing American workers and how hard is it to find a new job?
By MORGAN STEPHENS,9 days ago
WASHINGTON (TNND) — Artificial intelligence is transforming the American workplace, but it's also raising a difficult question: Are companies replacing workers with technology, and what happens to the people whose jobs disappear?. A recent report from The New York Times examines how companies are restructuring their operations around artificial...