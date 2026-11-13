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GLWA's $81 Million 14 Mile Road Replacement Is Set This Month
By Sarah Johnson,9 days ago
14 Mile Rd. Between Haggerty Rd. & Farmington Rd. — Scheduled First Phase Replacement. Great Lakes Water Authority is scheduled to begin the first phase of an approximately $81 million water-main replacement along 14 Mile Road in Oakland County this month. About three miles of 48-inch prestressed concrete cylinder pipe are planned to be replaced with 54-inch steel pipe between Haggerty Road and Farmington Road, and construction is scheduled to continue through early 2028.
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