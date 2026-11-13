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‘Fire Tocchet’ Billboard on Display in Philadelphia
By Maddie Csernica,9 days ago
The Philadelphia Flyers can’t seem to catch a break especially when most recently, trade rumors surrounding Matvei Michkov broke the hockey internet. After losing a heartbreaker on Wednesday to the Edmonton Oilers in overtime, Philly fans have had enough. So much so that they took their frustrations and blasted them on a billboard in South Philadelphia on I-95 North.