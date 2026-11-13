undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New Troutdale Path Links Sandy River Delta to Portland Trail Network
By Lucas Wright,9 days ago
A relatively short new trail connection near Troutdale is making it noticeably easier for hikers, cyclists and anyone rolling through on wheels to reach the Sandy River Delta. The link ties into miles of existing paths stretching from Portland out toward the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail, giving outdoor-lovers a smoother way into one of the region's most popular natural areas.
7