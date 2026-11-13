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Tippah County sports roundup, Nov. 13, 2026: BMCU beats Stillman 111–85; volleyball opens with sweep
By Jon Ross Myers,8 days ago
Blue Mountain Christian scored 111 points in a Thursday night basketball victory, while its volleyball team opened the SSAC Championship with a sweep, according to reporting by Jon Myers for TippahSports.com. Toppers win at Tyler Gym. Blue Mountain Christian beat Stillman College 111–85 at Tyler Gym in Blue Mountain. See...