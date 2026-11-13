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Pittsboro Approves Gas Power Plant for Data Center Despite Resident Pushback
By Mike Williams,9 days ago
The Town of Pittsboro Board of Zoning Appeals voted to approve a special exception on Thursday night clearing the way for a natural-gas-fired power plant built specifically to feed a data center campus, over the objections of residents who packed the meeting to voice concerns about noise and living next to the project. The vote split 3-2, with three members signing off on the exception alongside conditions and commitments while two members voted no.
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