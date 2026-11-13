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MURDER SUSPECT WITH WHITE COUNTY TIES REMAINS AT LARGE FOLLOWING INDIANA WOMAN’S DEATH
By Mark Wells,4 days ago
Authorities continue searching for a former Carmi resident wanted in connection with the beating death of his wife in Posey County, Indiana, nearly three weeks ago. 54-year-old Paul D. Harnishfeger Sr. of Stewartsville, Indiana, is the subject of an arrest warrant following the death of his wife, 43-year-old Chasity Harnishfeger, who was found beaten to death inside the couple’s home.