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Halliburton introduces IntelliTTCE for early P&A planning
8 days ago
Halliburton launched its IntelliTTCE through-tubing cement evaluation service to help operators verify zonal isolation before plug and abandonment (P&A) operations offshore. The service gives operators earlier insight into cement condition, which conventional workflows often delay until after tubing removal and rig mobilization. IntelliTTCE evaluates cement through the tubing, combining two...