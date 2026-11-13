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Best Americana Artists of 2026: 14 Remarkable Voices Keeping American Roots Music Alive
By jasonairy,9 days ago
From Grammy-winning storytellers to independent artists forging their own paths, these 14 performers helped make 2026 an extraordinary year for Americana music. Americana has never been particularly interested in following the rules. It’s a musical melting pot where country meets folk, blues embraces rock and roll, and the stories of ordinary people become extraordinary songs. In 2026, that spirit of independence remained stronger than ever.