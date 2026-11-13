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Ponsky receives CWRU School of Medicine’s Lifetime Achievement Award
By CASEY SWINARSKI cswinarski@cjn.org,9 days ago
Dr. Jeffrey Ponsky was honored as Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine’s 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award receipt during the school’s homecoming and reunion weekend in September. The award celebrates remarkable graduates and faculty members whose work changes the landscape of medicine, patient care and health education, according...
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