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OPINION | The art of doing nothing over break
By Isabella Bryant, Correspondent,9 days ago
A break from school before the end of the semester is a great way to decompress and relax before the busyness and stress of the final stretch. Not having classes for an entire week gives you the chance to do things you wouldn’t have time to do during a week of classes. It’s a great opportunity to step away from your normal routine and enjoy some time away from campus.