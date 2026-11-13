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GTA 6 Is Already Receiving PS5 Patches Ahead of Its Big Launch
By Surya Singh,9 days ago
Grand Theft Auto 6 is getting a PS5 update ahead of its release. The GTA 6 PS5 update 1.002 has started rolling out ahead of the game’s upcoming launch. The update arrives six days before Rockstar Games brings players back to Vice City. @charlieINTEL reported the patch on X (Twitter), saying, “Grand Theft Auto VI on PS5 has a new patch update, 1.002, available for download ahead of launch.”