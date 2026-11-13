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GPD Investigation
4 days ago
GREENSBORO, NC (November 12, 2026) – Greensboro Police responded earlier this morning to an incident involving a Norfolk Southern train. Dispatchers received a call at 8:58 a.m. today about a train striking an individual who was trespassing on the track near South Davie Street. Greensboro Fire and Guilford County EMS also responded. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene. The person’s identity will not be released until notifications are made to next of kin.