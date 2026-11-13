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Tom Lee Says Jensen Huang's Return Would Be ‘Shocking’: Trump Reportedly Urged Him To Fight For His Job
By Prabhjote Gill,9 days ago
According to a New York Times report, President Donald Trump had urged Huang to fight to keep his job. Huang resigned as Nvidia’s CEO, president and board member on Thursday, effective immediately, with CFO Colette Kress serving as interim CEO. Prediction markets show that Kress, Nvidia Vice President Ian...