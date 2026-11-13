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In the System: Pelosi’s Hat Trick Lifts Quinnipiac
By Jordan Conn,7 days ago
BostonBruins.com – Check out how Boston Bruins’ prospects have performed recently through Providence, the NCAA, juniors, and Europe. Chris Pelosi netted a hat trick in No. 5 ranked Quinnipiac’s 4-1 win at No. 16 ranked Cornell last Friday. The forward tallied the first goal of the game midway through the opening frame, before adding an insurance goal in the third period and scoring a shorthanded empty-net goal. He also recorded two assists, including one on the overtime winner, in the Bobcats’ 4-3 victory at Colgate on Saturday. The Sewell, New Jersey, native ranks tied for first on the team with six goals and second on the team with 11 points through nine games this season. Pelosi was originally selected by Boston in the third round (92nd overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.