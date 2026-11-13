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NASCAR Drivers Racing Tonight: How to Watch Cleetus McFarland’s 2.4 Hours of LeMullets
By Maggie MacKenzie,8 days ago
The NASCAR season may be over, but some of its biggest personalities aren’t done racing just yet. Denny Hamlin, Carson Hocevar, Ryan Preece and Ty Dillon are among the NASCAR names expected to trade their usual race cars for nitrous-powered Ford Crown Victorias on Friday night, Nov. 13, at Cleetus McFarland’s Freedom Factory in Bradenton, Florida.