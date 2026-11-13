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Project Child: Perfect Knight Trailer Puts Mercy Against Demon-Hunting Rules
By Alex "Ace" Carter,9 days ago
Studio Dome has released the official trailer for Project Child: Perfect Knight, a supernatural action film whose demon hunters treat mercy as a breach of orders. ComingSoon, which exclusively unveiled the trailer, reports that the film is available to rent through BloodStream TV early access, ahead of its December 1, 2026 arrival on Prime Video.