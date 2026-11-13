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Gatto Posters Give Nero Three Different Versions of Venice
By Liam Sterling,3 days ago
Pixar’s new Gatto posters, released on November 12, give the same black cat markedly different company. Nero appears among animals beside a Venetian canal, almost alone against black, and opposite a young violinist on a balcony. The interesting change is not simply the scenery. Each composition gives him a different relationship to the space around him.