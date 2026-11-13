undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING: Pennsylvania’s First-Ever Strategic Plan for Agriculture Builds on Industry Strengths, Charting a Course for Future Prosperity and Growth
7 days ago
Farmers, industry leaders, agricultural advocates, and policymakers praise collaborative roadmap to strengthen Pennsylvania agriculture in the coming decade. Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has prioritized agriculture as key to Pennsylvania’s economic prosperity, making strategic investments in innovation, infrastructure, and growth that are paying off now, and will continue for years to come.