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Chlöe Releases Holiday EP ‘A Chlöe Christmas’
By Keithan Samuels,9 days ago
Chlöe is feeling festive this holiday season. The singer, songwriter and producer has released A Chlöe Christmas, an EP featuring seven original tracks. Never one to take the ordinary route, Chlöe strays from oversaturated traditional carols for something bolder, darker, and more adventurous. On “Money 4 Christmas,” she makes it clear that the only gift she wants for the holidays is Benjamins. “Hundred dolla bills raining, catch ‘em, I want all ‘em,” she sings.