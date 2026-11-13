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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Extended Cut Reportedly Arrives December 4
By Allan Ford,3 days ago
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is reportedly returning to theaters on December 4, 2026, with a slightly longer running time and a deliberately doubled-up title. The Direct reports that an AMC Theatres listing names the edition Spider-Man: (Brand New) Brand New Day and gives its runtime as 2 hours and 32 minutes, roughly seven minutes longer than the original theatrical cut.