undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
What US Gambling Regulators Could Learn From the UK’s GamStop System
7 days ago
Online sports betting has become a familiar part of American football culture, particularly during major NFL events. Fans can place wagers through mobile applications without visiting a physical sportsbook. This convenience has created new challenges for regulators responsible for preventing gambling-related harm. The United Kingdom offers one possible model through GamStop, a centralized self-exclusion service covering licensed online operators. Its structure raises an important question: could American regulators adopt similar protections across state borders without replacing existing state gambling laws?