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National speech, debate tournament returning to Des Moines
By Business Record Staff,9 days ago
Greater Des Moines will host the National Speech and Debate Tournament in 2028 and 2031. The region previously hosted the tournament in 2024 and 2025. The tournament attracts more than 10,000 attendees for a weeklong competition spanning about a dozen venues in Greater Des Moines, according to a news release. The event, while anchored downtown, will generate activity in area schools, hotels, restaurants and attractions. The tournament generated about $40 million in combined economic impact in 2024 and 2025. The National Speech and Debate Association is headquartered in West Des Moines. “From the scale of the facilities to the hospitality across the entire community, Greater Des Moines has proven it can host an event of this magnitude at the highest level,” the group’s executive director, J. Scott Wunn, said in a statement. The association is launching a new initiative to increase participation at 4,000 new schools over the next five years. “The future education of our young people requires that students with different viewpoints be allowed to debate as freely as possible, in a setting where everyone is learning,” Wunn said. “We want all students to access the benefits of speech and debate so they can flourish academically.”