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Kyle McCord Gets His Shot: What Dolphins Fans Should Expect in His First NFL Start
8 days ago
Kyle McCord Gets His Shot: What Dolphins Fans Should Expect in His First NFL Start. When the Miami Dolphins take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday, the franchise turns a familiar, albeit bittersweet, page. With starting quarterback Malik Willis heading to injured reserve with a core muscle injury, second-year passer Kyle McCord will take the field for his first regular-season start. He becomes the 29th quarterback to start for Miami since Dan Marino retired.