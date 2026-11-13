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Dolphins Hit With More Bad Injury News Ahead of Colts Game
8 days ago
Dolphins Hit With More Bad Injury News Ahead of Colts Game. The Miami Dolphins continue to deal with significant injuries as they prepare for Sunday’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Head coach Jeff Hafley confirmed that starting center Aaron Brewer will not play due to a concussion, while rookie wide receiver Chris Bell is considered doubtful after taking a hit to his surgically repaired knee.