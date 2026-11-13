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The Arts Commission Announces “Scanning Sessionsˮ with Swayne Field Artist Ken Thompson; Requesting Photos from Englewood Residents to be Included in New Public Artwork
4 days ago
The Arts Commission of Greater Toledoʼs Art in Public Places APP Program, in partnership with the City of Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development, and supported by the Greater Toledo Community Foundationʼs Arts and Culture Fund, will be hosting two events in early December where current and former Englewood residents can bring photographs that will be scanned and engraved as part of a pair of new sculptures created for the Swayne Field Shopping Center by artist Ken Thompson.