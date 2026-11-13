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ProMedica Community Events in December
4 days ago
ProMedica will offer the following community events in December:. Dec. 7, 2026 – ProMedica Weight Loss Surgery Support Group – The ProMedica Weight Loss Surgery Support Group is designed for patients who have undergone weight loss surgery or for community members seeking more information about this procedure. The group meets on the first Monday of every month at the ProMedica Health & Wellness Center, Education Conference Rooms 1 & 2 (5700 Monroe Street, Sylvania, OH 43560), beginning at 6 p.m. No registration is required.