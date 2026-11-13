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10-Year Phiniversary: Alonso’s Pick-6 Lifts Dolphins Past Chargers, 31-24
5 days ago
From 2009 through 2020, the Miami Dolphins managed just one playoff appearance – in 2016. That year, Miami finished 10-6 and had a number of memorable moments. One of those took place on this day 10 years ago. With the contest tied and the San Diego Chargers driving to win, linebacker Kiko Alonso returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown to lift the Dolphins to a 31-24 win.