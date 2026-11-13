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How NFL Coaching Changes Influence Sportsbook Odds
7 days ago
An NFL coaching change can reshape expectations before a team plays its next game. Sportsbooks must assess new offensive systems, defensive strategies, personnel decisions, and potential changes in player performance. These adjustments affect everything from season win totals to individual touchdown markets. The Miami Dolphins provide a recent example following their decision to replace Mike McDaniel with Jeff Hafley in 2026. Examining these transitions reveals how bookmakers respond to uncertainty and adjust their projections throughout the season.