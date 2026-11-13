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‘New Girl’ Star’s New Detective Series Officially Sets Release Date With First Look
By Rob London,9 days ago
It's been more than eight years since New Girl ended its seven-season run on Fox. But now, one of its stars is returning to network TV for a new half-hour comedy that promises to be a classic mess-around. Sunset P.I. is set to premiere on NBC early in the New Year, and now we've got our first look at the detective comedy and its cast.
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