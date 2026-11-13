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Bicyclist Dies After Pickup Truck Hits Him at Oak Cliff Intersection
By Richard Dawson,9 days ago
E. Colorado Blvd. & N. Marsalis Ave. — Site of Fatal Pickup-Truck Collision. A bicyclist has died after a pickup truck struck him while he was riding through a Dallas intersection Wednesday night, and police say they do not expect to file criminal charges against the driver. Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics rushed the man to a hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.
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