undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Simon Breaks Ground On 100-Acre Sagefield Mall, But Neighbor Says 'We Don't Want It'
By Ethan Taylor,8 days ago
1733 Lewisburg Pike — Approximate Site of Planned Development. Simon Property Group and its partners officially broke ground on Sagefield in Thompson's Station on Thursday, November 12, 2026, marking the start of construction on a planned 100-acre, open-air destination at the crossroads of I-65 and I-840. The site, currently an open field, is expected to eventually hold 16 buildings, with Simon aiming for a late-2028 opening.
3