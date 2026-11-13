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Mapping the Brain’s Energy Budget: How ATP Fuels Thought
By Featured Neuroscience,9 days ago
A newly launched study brings together 26 labs across the US and Europe to quantify the exact metabolic cost of neural computation. Over a 10-year initiative, researchers will investigate how energy constraints shape brain circuits and behavior, solving mysteries such as why active brains shift toward fast, inefficient glycolysis and how glia and neuromodulators support neurons during intense cognitive demand or oxygen deprivation.