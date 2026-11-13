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Bay Area Community Foundation awards $400,000 in first cycle of Bay County opioid remediation grants
By Ben Clevenger,9 days ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay Area Community Foundation (BACF), in partnership with Bay County, is awarding $400,000 to five organizations through the inaugural Bay County Opioid Remediation Grant Program. The first round of funding marks a milestone in the community’s efforts to address the impacts of the opioid...