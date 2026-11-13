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Bobby Rush’s 93rd birthday bash leads a busy fall on Mississippi casino stages
8 days ago
Blues legend Bobby Rush will celebrate his 93rd birthday on stage at Ameristar Casino Vicksburg on Friday, November 13. Rush has called Jackson home for decades, and his birthday shows have turned into a kind of homecoming for central Mississippi blues fans. The Grammy winner still plays with the same mix of horns, dancers and stories that made him a fixture on the chitlin’ circuit long before most of his current audience was born.
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