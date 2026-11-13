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As RaceTrac debuts in Memphis, more expansion opportunities emerge
By Brett Dworski,7 days ago
RaceTrac has opened its first location in Memphis, Tennessee, the convenience retailer announced on Wednesday. The store, a travel center located at 3412 Lamar Ave., is RaceTrac’s 37th site in Tennessee, per its website. It’s also the company’s westernmost location in the state, with nearly all of the other sites located in either the Nashville or Chattanooga areas.
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