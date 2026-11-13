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Marvel’s New 8-Part Sci-Fi Thriller Is Officially Streaming From Start to Finish
By Hannah Hunt,9 days ago
The funniest detail about Paul Bettany’s return as Vision is that, given the chance to start his life over, he gets a job at a pub in Edinburgh. It’s easy to see the appeal: the last people who got their hands on his body wanted to turn him into a weapon, and the pub gives him somewhere to go every day that reminds him of his wife. Of course, he also has to figure out what to do with memories of a wife and children he can remember loving without quite feeling like the person who loved them.